Australia & New Zealand 2023: FIFA Announces New Financial Distribution Model





FIFA has now announced its new member association distribution model for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, with a financial contribution specifically earmarked for all players at the tournament.

Under this ground-breaking new model, Participating Member Associations (PMAs) will receive record distributions to support football development in their countries, while all participating players will receive guaranteed remuneration for their achievements at the tournament.

The initiative marks another concrete step taken by FIFA to develop women’s football and ensure players receive a fair deal, a commitment FIFA hopes sets a standard across the industry, from broadcasters to governments and beyond.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: “Under this unprecedented new distribution model, each individual player at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can now fully rely on remuneration for their efforts as they progress through the tournament. The captain that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper