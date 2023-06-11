Emefiele: Group Urges Respect For Rule Of Law  





A group, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has called for respect for the rule of law following the arrest of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

NDRA, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its National Coordinator, Bright Ngolo, decried the alleged manner in which Emefiele was arrested from his residence in Lagos by the secret police.

The statement reads in part: “The Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), foremost Rights advocacy and political pressure group in the Niger Delta region are constrained to draw public attention to the obvious infraction on the rights of Dr Godwin Emefiele, who until yesterday was the CBN Governor.

“The reports we have is that operatives of the DSS stormed the Lagos residence of Dr Godwin Emefiele at the dead of the night (2:00am), blindfolded him and forcefully took him away in a manner suggestive of abduction.

“As Rights…





Source: Leadership Newspaper