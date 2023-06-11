Insecurity: Why Tinubu Must Think Of Nigerians First In Choosing  NSA





Security of lives and property remains a top priority of every government. A known fact is that no meaningful development or progress can be achieved in any environment devoid of peace.

This explains why the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must place a premium on the issues of security, as development can only occur in an atmosphere devoid of strife.

As a country, Nigeria has had its shares of conflicts.The Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West and North Central, clashes between herders and farmers in North Central and state of kidnapping in the south have kept security operatives extremely busy in the last 10 years or more.

The outgone President Muhammadu Buhari, no doubt has invested heavily on security personnel and equipment to contain this growing threat, however, a lot still has to be done in order to meet the expectation of Nigerians.

Thus, the Tinubu administration has a huge burden and the need to lay the right foundation to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper