JUST-IN: Road Accident Claims 5 Lives In Ondo





No fewer than five persons were confirmed dead after a commercial bus with registration number DKA 256 XY was involved in a ghastly road crash in the ancient town of Ikare Akoko, Akoko Northwest Local Government area of Ondo State on Sunday afternoon.

LEADERSHIP learnt that while the accident claimed five lives instantly in the 18-seater passenger bus, other occupants sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that those who sustained injuries were taken to State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko, for medical attention, while the bodies of the dead victims have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the ill-fated bus’ tyre bursted while it was on high speed at a junction leading to Ajowa Akoko and Akunu Akoko.

The source hinted that men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ikare Unit with Police officers and sympathizers were involved in the rescue effort as many people were in tears and wailing.

Commander of FRSC, Ikare Akoko,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper