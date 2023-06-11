Man City Beat Inter Milan In Champions League Final To Claim Treble  





Manchester City’s long quest to win the Champions League finally ended in triumph against Inter Milan in Istanbul as Pep Guardiola’s side completed the Treble.

After winning the Premier League and FA Cup, City emulated Manchester United’s triple trophy haul in 1999 as they became only the second English club to achieve the feat after Rodri’s crisp 68th-minute strike settled an attritional final.

Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side were never at their best against a brilliantly organised Inter and had to cope with loss of Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the first half.

But the massed ranks of City fans inside Ataturk Stadium did not care about that as they joyously celebrated the greatest night – and season – in the club’s history.

And for Guardiola, it seals his status as one of the managerial greats as he added a third Champions League to the two he won at Barcelona, the last coming in 2011.

This was never the walkover many predicted and City had to survive a few scares when Federico…





Source: Leadership Newspaper