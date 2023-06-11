NDLEA Uncovers Meth Lab In Lagos Community





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), have uncovered a secret laboratory producing deadly illicit substance, Methamphetamine, in a residential community located in Ikeja, Lagos State, where already packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered.

The clandestine laboratory located at No. 4 Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland, Ikeja, was stormed by anti-narcotics officers of the Agency on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed the illicit substance was being produced in the duplex building.

A statement signed by Femi Babafemi,

Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA, on Sunday, said at the end of the search, one kilogram of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals and other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house while efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house.

In the same vein,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper