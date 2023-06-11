Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Condemns Suspension Of Emefiele





The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, yesterday condemned the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, describing it as a sign of ethnic cleansing.

The group disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists by Mazi Chima Uzor, the director of national interest matters.

The organisation observed that Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process, adding that the decision was part of the current administration’s deliberate efforts aimed at alienating the Igbos from public offices.

The statement read, “The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hereby condemns in its entirety the suspension of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To say the least, this suspension is without due process and the arrest despite court order against DSS from arresting him is provocative and well-meaning Nigerians must resist it and ensure that it “We view the development as clearly part…





Source: Leadership Newspaper