‘There’s Plot To Prevent Yari From Accessing Senate Chamber’





A Senator-elect, who is part of the campaign train of Zamfara West Senator-elect and Senate President hopeful, Abdulaziz Yari, has cried out that there were plans to stop their candidate from accessing the Senate chamber on Tuesday when the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated.

According to the lawmaker-elect, who said even though about 65 Senators-elect were backing the Senate Presidency bid of Yari, that was a new upswing in the rank of Senators-elect backing the former Zamfara State Governor.

He noted that the development was causing a lot of panic and tension in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He alleged that Akpabio and his backers were said to have hatched a new plot to stop Yari by all means, adding that one of the plans to ensure that he is not nominated for the office of the Senate President was to prevent him from gaining access into the Red Chamber.

On the plan, tagged ‘Stop Yari’, the source said the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper