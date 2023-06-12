BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Student Loans Bill Into Law





President Bola Tinubu has signed the Students Loan Bill into law, in fulfilment of one of his promises to liberalise funding of education in the country.

This was disclosed to journalists on Monday evening by the President’s media team, led by Mr Dele Alake, member of the Presidential Strategic Team.

According to Alake, who was accompanied by other members of the media team, including Tunde Rahman and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, the new law is a fulfilment of one of the electoral promises of the President Tinubu.

Asked if the new law will not encourage inflation of school fees, Alake said both situations are unrelated, adding that the idea behind the law is to help indigent students to be able to obtain education in the country.

“We are very happy to announce to you that today, just a few minutes ago, the President His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signed into law, the Student Loans Bill and that Student Loans…





Source: Leadership Newspaper