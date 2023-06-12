Emefiele: Activist Urges DSS To Arrest NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA, FIRS Bosses, Others





A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to urgently arrest and prosecute heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, known to have abused their offices through corrupt tendencies.

Frank in a statement in Abuja in reaction to the suspension and arrest of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the DSS, said other heads of critical government agencies known to have serially abused their offices and allegedly stole the common wealth of the people must be brought to book.

He listed the CEOs to include the Directors General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamo; Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko; Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and the Executive Chairman…





Source: Leadership Newspaper