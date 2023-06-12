Federal Gov’t Alerts Public As Anthrax Outbreak Hits Ghana 





The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Monday, alerted the general public on precautions as Northern Ghana, a border to Burkina Faso and Togo recorded outbreak of Anthrax disease.

Anthrax is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. It primarily affects animals, particularly livestock and can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or their products, such as wool, hides, milk meat or through the inhalation of Anthrax spores.

Although Anthrax is not contagious, it can be acquired by inhaling or ingesting spores of the bacteria or through skin contact with contaminated soil or materials.

Anthrax can manifest in several forms, including flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, muscle aches and if not diagnosed and treated early, can lead to pneumonia, severe lunga problems, difficulty in breathing, shocks and death.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe;…





Source: Leadership Newspaper