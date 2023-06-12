Gov Eno Warns Contractors Against Abandoning Projects





Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has read riot act to contractors, warning them of drastic consequences of abandoning the jobs awarded to them by his predecessor Udom Emmanuel.

Eno, who, handed down the charge when he undertook an unscheduled inspection visit to the Dakkada Luxury Estate (DLE) on Airport Road, Uyo, the state capital, to ascertain the pace of work. He was miffed by the stoppage of work by the contractors.

Accompanied by his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, secretary to the state government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwa, and head of civil service (HoS), Elder Effiong Essien, the governor expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of work and the absence on site of government engineers from the supervising ministry, and vowed to make more unannounced visits.

He said, “This is 9:30am and there is no engineer on site from the ministry overseeing this project to supervise what the contractors are doing. This is just the beginning. I will be going on inspections without…





Source: Leadership Newspaper