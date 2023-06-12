Gov Nwifuru Orders Recruitment Of 195 Doctors, Nurses, Others





Ebonyi State governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved the immediate recruitment of 195 health workers into the health sector to boost its efficiency.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the state governor, Dr Monday Uzor and made available to LEADERSHIP, yesterday, he said the decision is in fulfilment of his promise to reposition the health sector.

“The governor of Ebonyi, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved immediate recruitment of medical personnel for the 13 general hospitals.

“Those to be employed includes 39 medical doctors, 39 nurses, 39 laboratory scientists, 39 pharmacists and 39 health attendants,” he said.

Uzor stated that the governor has also directed the head of service, and chairman, Civil Service Commission to urgently commence the process of recruiting suitably qualified medical personnel to fill the existing vacancies.

Similarly, the governor has constituted Local Government Staff Verification Committee to screen and identify…





Source: Leadership Newspaper