I’m Still In The Race For Reps Speakership, Jaji Declares 





The leading contender for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Sanni Jaji has debunked media reports that he has stepped down from the race.

Jaji, in a statement by his media office on Monday, said reports suggesting his exit from the race was an attempt by his opponents to blackmail him.

The lawmaker-elect from Zamfara State stated that consultations are still ongoing with his colleagues to drum support for his ambition.

“Hon. Aminu Sanni Jaji is still in the race. We have consulted widely, and our colleagues have shown support.

“The fake news is unconnected with the massive support received in the last few days from Members-elect across political divide, we urge our opponents to wait and allow members to choose their leaders.

“Ignore fake social media reports. Hon. Jaji is experienced, qualified, and competent enough to lead the 10th House of Representatives. Nothing will stop him. He has the blessing of the President and other party bigwigs,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper