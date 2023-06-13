10th House Of Reps Inauguration Underway Roll Call Taken





The inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives is underway at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

The Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzariya, is currently taking the roll call of all Members-elect, who were seated as early as 8:30am.

Going by the practice after the roll call, the Clerk would ask for nominations for the office of the Speaker.

When a Speaker eventually emerged, he or she will take oath of office administered by the Clerk.

The new Speaker would assume the Chair (Speaker’s Seat) and inaugurate other Members-elect.

As at last count, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the immediate-past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase (Plateau), Hon. Sani Jaji (Zamfara) and Hon. Miriam Onuoha (Imo) are in the race for the Speaker of the House.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper