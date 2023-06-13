June 12: Bishop Isong Canvasses Support For Nation’s Leaders, Peaceful Coexistence 





As the Nigeria marks its annual Democracy Day on June 12, the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Dr. Gospel Emmah Isong, has charged Nigerians home and in diaspora to support the nation’s leaders, tolerate one another, co-exist peacefully with one another nothwitstnding the ethno-religious differences that exist.

The PFN scribe gave the charge while speaking to Journalists in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Monday, on the historic June 12 Democracy Day.

He drew citizens’ attention to some responsibilities to their leaders, especially those holding political positions, calling for patience, tolerance and prayers for the nation’s leaders for proper direction from God.

Speaking on the theme, “Responsibilities of Citizens to their Newly Elected Leaders: Democracy Day Edition,” the cleric enumerated five cardinal responsibilities of citizens owed their leaders to include prayers for those in authority to enable them…





Source: Leadership Newspaper