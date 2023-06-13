JUST-IN: Abia Lawmaker, Ben Kalu, Emerges Deputy Speaker Unopposed





The Member-elect for Bende federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has emerged Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives unopposed on Tuesday afternoon.

Kalu’s emergence followed the election of Tajudeen Abbas as the new Speaker of the House with a landslide victory.

Abbas had earlier defeated Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, in a keenly contested Speakership election.

Kalu was nominated by Lagos lawmaker-elect, Babajimi, and seconded by a female Member-elect from Lagos State.

After accepting his nomination and in the absence of counter nomination, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, closed further nomination at exactly 12.06 noon.

Consequently, Kalu was declared Deputy Speaker and thereafter administered oaths of office and that of the membership of the National Assembly.





Source: Leadership Newspaper