JUST-IN: Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest Regains Freedom





The kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, has been released barely 24 hours after his abduction.

The Chancellor of Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechowe Okolo, disclosed this on Monday night in a statement made available to kournalists in Kaduna.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Yakubu, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at Holy Trinity Parish, Karku, in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, at the late hours of Sunday June 11, 2023.

“Fr. Jerry was released this evening, 12 June, 2023. We want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God tomorrow, 13 June, 2023…





Source: Leadership Newspaper