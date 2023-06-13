Let’s Consolidate Lessons Of June 12 – Gov Sani





Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has said the lessons of the June 12 incident should be used to build and renew people’s trust in government.

Sani, who recalled the late MKO Abiola’s huge sacrifices to ensure that democracy thrives in Nigeria, said the country has come a long way in its practice of democracy which has been a mixed bag of successes, failures, unmet expectations and rising expectations.

He said Nigeria’s founding fathers, labour leaders, civil society and pro-democracy activists have made remarkable contributions to the growth and development of democracy and the nation owes them a debt of gratitude for their labours of love.

Uba Sani lamented the way policies are designed and implemented in Nigeria without adequate consultations and scrutiny have tended to alienate the people while corruption has worsened the trust deficit.

In his address marking Democracy Day, Uba Sani said he is making conscious and deliberate efforts to spread development by focusing on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper