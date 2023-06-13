Nigeria Earns N5trn From Oil Sales In Q1





Nigeria recorded N5.14 trillion from crude oil sales in the first three months of 2023, from N4.9 trillion realised over the last quarter according to newly released government data.

This is despite a six percent decline in oil prices from $88.5 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics data, Nigeria earned N5.1 trillion, N4.9 trillion, and N4.6 trillion in Q1 2023, Q4 2022, and Q3 2022, respectively.

Crude oil exports accounted for 79.37 percent of Nigeria’s foreign trade.

Joshua Olorunmaiye, energy lawyer at Bloomfield LP said the Russia-Ukraine war has contributed to a growing demand for oil and gas, with EU countries and countries like the United States and India among others are searching for alternatives to Russian supply.”

Recent efforts to curb oil theft may have helped to boost production.

“Certain technologies have been deployed which help to monitor and report. There has also been more collaboration between security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper