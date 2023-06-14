10th NASS: Tinubu Reacts To Akpabio, Abbas’ Victories, Seeks Collaboration In Addressing National Challenges





In a resounding display of unity and a call to swiftly commence the work of the people, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the newly elected Presiding Officers of the 10th National Assembly.

The President’s message extended warm wishes to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, who were elected as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

In a statement personally signed by him, President Tinubu expressed his confidence in their abilities and urged them to fulfill their responsibilities with utmost dedication.

“The election of Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly is a good development. I heartily congratulate them,” President Tinubu remarked.

Furthermore, the President acknowledged the triumphs of Jibril Barau, elected as the Deputy Senate President, and Benjamin Kalu,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper