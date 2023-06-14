8 Contestants Cleared Ahead Of Sokoto FA Polls  





All is now set for the elective congress to the board of Sokoto state Football Association, slated for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Abubakar Hamza, who disclosed this to our correspondent, stated that, all the activities of the electoral guidelines had been fulfilled and the committee look forward to a successful congress on June 15, at Ibro hotel.

“Save for one of the contestants who withdrew his nomination at the screening stage on personal ground, the contestants for the remaining eight positions were successfully screened at the School of Health Information Management, UDUTH.

“The lists of qualified candidates was thereafter displayed in accordance with the electoral guidelines and, there was no petition(s).”

Abubakar Hamza promised that the committee would conduct a free and fair elections.

Those cleared to contest, according to a release by Abdullahi Umar, Secretary of the electoral committee are, Mohammed Nasir Sa’idu and Abdullahi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper