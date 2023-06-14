Emenike Enjoins New NASS Leaders To Serve Well





The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, has congratulated the new senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives and their deputies for emerging as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State emerged the senate president with Senator Barau Jubrin as his deputy while in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu were elected speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

Emenike, who was the Abia State coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, implored the leadership of the National Assembly to get to work immediately and make Nigerians feel the positive impact of their quality legislations

Emenike in a statement, said he was satisfied with the emergence of these “fine crop of leaders for the nation’s hallowed chambers of legislative business.”

“I have no doubt that with these intelligent and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper