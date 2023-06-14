Nigeria Partners India To Block Illicit Drug Flow As NDLEA, NCB Sign MoU





Tough time awaits traffickers of illicit drugs between Nigeria and India with a historic signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau of India (NCB) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Chairman/chief executive officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), who signed the MoU on behalf of Nigeria’s premier anti-narcotics Agency, said the move represents a robust partnership in the effort to exterminate incidences of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the two countries.

According to him, “this bold step taken by the two agencies is an affirmation of our foresight and commitment to the task of ensuring the safety of our citizens and the global community at large. Today’s development constitutes a fundamental step towards positioning the two countries, India and Nigeria, at the forefront of confronting and dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks with brazen capabilities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper