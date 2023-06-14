NUPENG/NSCDC Face-Off: Audi Orders Rivers Commandant To Step Aside





In a swift reaction to the altercation between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State, the Commandant-general of the Corps, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, has ordered the replacement of the

the State commandant, Michael Besong-Ogar.

The CG has also ordered immediate investigation into the matter.

LEADERSHIP gathered from a top source at the Corps Headquartersthe in Abuja that the NSCDC boss, who was saddened by the development, has deployed a high-powered delegation from the national headquarters to engage with the Rivers State executives of NUPENG and other stakeholders to address the matter.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that a replacement for the removed commandant, Besong-Ogar, would be announced shortly to pave way for thorough investigation.

The dispute, which culminated into a traffic jam along the Olu Obandanjo Way, GRA, Port Harcourt, reportedly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper