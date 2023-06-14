



After many years in the doldrums, the students loan scheme is about to come back to life. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave this rekindled hope as he signed into law a bill on the subject that was passed by the 9th National Assembly. It must be noted that the students loan scheme is not new in the country. There used to be a Students Loans Board in the 1970s and 80s.

That board, like all good things in Nigeria, died due to corruption and the injection of politics into what is, essentially, a social welfare policy designed to grant indigent students access to funding they desperately need to pursue their tertiary education aspirations. Another contributory factor to the eclipse of that scheme was unemployment as students who accessed the facility were not in a position to satisfy their own side of the deal due to no fault of theirs.

As this newspaper commends the President for his forthrightness on this matter of utmost importance to the nation’s human capital development, we also…





