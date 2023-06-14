Tinubu Signs Data Protection Bill Into Law As Bureau Becomes Commission





President Bola Tinubu has signed the Nigerian Data Protection Bill Into Law, to strenghten Nigeria’s place on the global map of digital economy.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Head, Legal Endorsement and Regulations of the Nigerian Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Babatunde Bamigboye, noted that the President gave his assent to the Bill on Monday, June 12, 2023 as Nigeria leaps forward in the global data race.

While applauding the President for renewing the hope of over 200 million Nigerians in the advancement of privacy rights and other fundamental freedoms both in cyberspace and in analogue transactions, the National Commissioner of NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, equally expressed high optimism on the prospects of Nigeria’s Digital Economy following the emerging regulatory dispensation.

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, pursuant to the express provisions of the new Act, has transmuted into a full-fledged Commission and it is mandated to, among others, regulate the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper