IBB Varsity Offers 65 Students Scholarship, Matriculates 7,860





Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State has matriculated 7,860 students for combined 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 sessions and offered 65 others scholarship.

The vice chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu said at the matriculation that 65 best performing students in the institution were offered scholarship awards.

He said the matriculation for two sets of students including those admitted for 2021/2022 academic session and those for 2022/2023 academic session were because of strikes and the COVID-19 outbreak.

The vice chancellor said over 20,000 applicants chose IBBUL as their first choice out of which 7,192 were admitted for regular degree programmes, 612 for part time degree and 156 for long vocation training programmes.

He said, “We have decided to recognize our best performing students with scholarship awards as an encouragement towards academic excellence in the university. It is our hope that as new students, you will strive hard to attain excellence…





Source: Leadership Newspaper