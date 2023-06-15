JUST-IN: DSS Quizzes Suspended EFCC Chairman





The Department of State Services (DSS) has quizzed the suspended chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who confirmed this on Wednesday night, said Bawa honoured invitation of the DSS immediately after he was suspended from office earlier on Wednesday.

According to him, “Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.”

The DSS, however, didn’t state if he had been released on bail or still being held at its facility in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Bola Tinubu, had approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. Bawa as chairman of EFCC, to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

According to a statement by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF) signed by Willie Bassey, the development followed weighty allegations of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper