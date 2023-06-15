NASS: The Expectations





The inauguration, last Tuesday 13th May 2023, of the National and State Assemblies was more than the usual event that ushers in legislatures at the beginning of every four-year term of a democratic government. It was an inauguration that came along with it some peculiarities that were not only noticeable but have also already formed the basis on which critical assessments of the performances of the law-making bodies with a view to validating or nullifying the reason(s) for each of the diverse conclusions on the assemblies can be duly made.

All the intrigues that preceded the emergence of the new leaders of, particularly, the National Assembly were both an extension of all kinds of politics–partisan, religious, ethnic and sectional—as well as a clear proof of the exceptional significance of the legislature to democratic governance. Intensive manipulation of sentiments, similar to the type that characterized the earlier phases of the entire electioneering, was obviously the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper