Nigerian Pilgrim Gives Birth In Makkah





One of the Nigerian women (name withheld) who came to Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj rituals has given birth in Makkah.

The pilgrim, who was seven months pregnant, was admitted at one of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)’s clinics in Makkah where she was assisted by the Nigeria medical team to deliver the baby.

The head of NAHCON’s medical team, Dr Usman Galadima, revealed this yesterday in Makkah while chatting with some members of the national media team covering the ongoing 2023 Hajj operations.

Dr Galadima said pregnant pilgrims ignored the advice that pregnant women should not come for Hajj. “In Makkah we have established three clinics and we planned to have up to seven clinics as more pilgrims come in.”

“We see different cases rising from malaria, cough, sore throat and so on. We were also managing chronic illness like diabetics and others. Many of the pilgrims do not come with their drugs despite our efforts to let them know that they can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper