Plateau LG Crises: State Assembly Passes No Confidence Vote On CP





The Plateau State House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence on the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, and called for the immediate re-opening of the secretariats of the 17 Local Government Areas in the State.

Hon. Ishaku Maren, member representing Bokkos state constituency made the disclosure while addressing journalists on behalf of other members of the House.

The legislators accused the State’s Commissioner of Police of misleading the IGP on the true situation of things in the State because of his political interest and involvement.

The lawmakers maintained that the Police ought to protect lives and property of citizens and to give proper protection to constituted authorities within the State, saying that what is rather happening in the State was a reversal.

Maren further maintained that the Commissioner of Police instead of being neutral in the political situation, has proven otherwise.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Inspector…





Source: Leadership Newspaper