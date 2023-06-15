Tinubu Appoints Alake, Ribadu, Others As Special Advisers





President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of some Special Advisers:

According to a statement by the media office of the State House, the appointments are as follows;

Dele Alake Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

Mr. Yau Darazo Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies.

Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy.

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue.

Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security.

Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas Special Adviser, Health.





