Tinubu Meets Yakasai, Akande, Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi





President Bola Tinubu has met with elder statesmen Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and Chief Bisi Akande.

He met the two statesmen separately at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The President also met separately with former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Yakasai revealed that prior to Tinubu’s declaration of his intention to run for the presidency, the APC national leader visited his home seeking his blessings.

Emphasising the importance of political leadership in transforming the country, Yakasai shared his belief that only politicians can effectively address the challenges facing Nigeria.

He pointed to success stories from other countries such as Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and the Soviet Union, where political leaders played crucial roles in shaping their nations’ destinies.

Reflecting on the President Tinubu’s accomplishments as a former Governor of Lagos State, Yakasai marveled at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper