AASU Decries High Cost Of Education In Africa





The All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU) has lamented the high cost of education in the continent, saying hike in school fees in all African countries has become the order of the day.

The pan-African students body also applauded the Dangote Group led by Nigerian businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for establishing a world-class oil refinery in Nigeria.

The President of AASU, Mr Osisiogu Osikenyi, stated these during a world press conference held in Ethiopia, to mark the 2023 Africa Student’s Day tagged “Back To Addis”.

June 16 was declared African Student’s Day at the 6th Ordinary Congress of the All-Africa Students Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1982, to commemorate the memory of students, who were massacred in Soweto, South

Africa, on June 16, 1976 for protesting against education injustice and

inequality under the then Apartheid regime.

Osikenyi in the text of the press briefing made available to journalists said: “Every year, the cost of studying in institutions of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper