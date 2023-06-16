 Action Aid Empowers 669 Kaduna, Kano Women, Youths





ActionAid programme manager, governance, Mr Celestine Okwudili Odo has said that over 669 women and youths were empowered to participate in the nation’s democratic process.

Speaking at the “We, You Pro dissemination and Close Out Meeting” yesterday in Kano, he said the project was launched in 2021 in Kano with a view to encourage and mobilse women and youths to form associations which will later metamorphose to political parties. According to Odo this will go a long way in paving way for the women and youths to actualise their dream politically.

The manager governance ActionAid said the idea is to start planning in good time ahead of 2027. “ Our main focus is to make sure that members of the opposite sex are not left behind from now till the next general election. We work in six local governments in Kaduna and eight local government areas in Kano State. We have structures at the local governments as well as ambassadors who are creating political awareness among the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper