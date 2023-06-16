Ekiti Police Arrest Fake Soldier, Bank Robbers, Others





Operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested 16 suspects for their involment in various crimes including alleged bank robbery.

Addressing the press in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Dare Ogundare said crimes committed by the suspects are armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, possession of fire arms, cattle rustling and impersonation.

Parading the suspects to the journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Sunday Abutu said 8 of the suspects were arrested in Lagos for alleged complicity in the series bank robbery in the state.

The Police spokesman said, “On 09/06/2023, upon a credible tip-off, the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested one Dele Ajayi, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Segun Folorunso Ojo, Raymond Hamilton Francis, Godwin Emeka and Odiri Isaac all in Ikorodu, Lagos State for their involvement in several highway robberies involving Union Bank, Igede-Ekiti in 2018, First Bank, Ifaki-Ekiti in 2018, UBA, Oye-Ekiti in 2019 and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper