Mbah Pledges Digital Revolution For Enugu Children





Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to accelerated development programs and digital revolution for Enugu children.

Dr. Mbah said it was the priority of the state government under him to initiate and pursue policies that would avail the children of the state the requisite environment to actualise their potentials and enjoy the benefits of childhood.

Governor Mbah gave the assurances yesterday in a statement to commemorate the Day of the African Child 2023 themed “The Rights of the Child in the Digital Environment”.

“The 2023 theme of the Day of the African Child is in tandem with our agenda for the children of Enugu State.

“We are not only committed to taking head-on those impediments that hinder Enugu children from enjoying their full rights as outlined by the 1959 United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child, the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Child’s Rights and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper