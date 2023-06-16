NAPHER SD Gets New Chairman





The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Association for Physical Health Education, Recreation, sports and Dance has elected a new Excecutive led by Dr Sunday Odior to steer the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

Arising from its 7th Annual conference in Lagos, the Association charged members to sustain a new direction which will bring together experts from diverse fields to implement programs of the Association.

Speaking at the the three day program, Director-General of the National Institute for sports Professor Olawale Moronkola said Sports and Dance are interelated and must be used for the well-being of all.

The immediate past Executives of Lagos NAPHERSD meritoriously bowed out after a peaceful, free and fair election.

The former Chairman said he had absolute confidence in the new Chairman to lead the association to a new era, while wishing Dr Sunday Odior and the new Executive Board a more successful tenure of office.





Source: Leadership Newspaper