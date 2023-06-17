A Memorable Experience  To Explore  The Intangible Cultural Heritage In China Khalid Ibrahim Jibia, Zhejiang University Of Science And Technology





Countless trees and beautiful flowers were left behind as two school buses zoomed past them on a very exciting journey. Tens of students filled the buses, excited and curious about the destination. I was silently sitting in one of these buses, happy to have this opportunity and interested in what we might find at our stop. Our school, the Zhejiang University of Science and Technology, had organized a field trip to a place rich with culture and history, the Fuyang College, and it was a memorable trip.

We were greeted with a beautiful scenery when we arrived, patches of green scattered with trees and impressive buildings, making the place a sight to behold. The environment was very peaceful and calming, causing anybody that visited to have an increased peace of mind.

A few officials came out and warmly greeted us, then led us in. There we met the principal and other teachers. We were, once again, welcomed to their college as they began to give us an introduction to their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper