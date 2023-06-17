Emefiele: DSS Alleges Campaign Of Calumny Against Gov’t





The Department of State Services (DSS) has claimed that some group of persons were planning to stage a protest calling for the release of suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The Service said such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos this week with placards depicting the Service and government in bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the Service has identified persons and groups planning to stage the campaigns of calumny against it and the government over the suspension and investigation of Emefiele.

He stated that, “the Service is, therefore, aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

“It has also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated in the social media by uninformed parties, critics…





Source: Leadership Newspaper