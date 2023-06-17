ISTM Honours Ayisat Gbajabiamila Over Care For Less Privileged, Vulnerable





A prominent member of the Social Care and Humanitarian for Lagos and Southwest region Ayisat Bolanle Gbajabiamila has been conferred with honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Community Development by ISTM University, Togo for her care for the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society.

According to the director of ISTM University, Dr. Justin Uchenna, Gbajabiamila’s honour was in recognition of her efforts towards impacting the lives of less privileged persons in her community through health care and other community development services.

He said, “The governing council of ISTM University Togo , this day seek to notify you of our decision to confer on you Ayisat Bolanle Gbajabiamila Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris causa in consideration of your outstanding contribution and dedication to the service of humanity.”

He said honourary degrees in the university are conferred on deserving individuals who have made substantial contributions to society such…





Source: Leadership Newspaper