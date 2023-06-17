JUST-IN: Bandits Shoot 1, Kidnap 6 In Kaduna’s Millennium City





Bandits, on Friday night, attacked Unguwan Ma’aji, in the New Millennium City area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, shooting one person and whisking away six others to unknown destination.

The bandits, according to survivors of the attack, stormed the area around 9:10pm and attacked a house close to Chaha Eye Hospital, where they abducted a housewife and her house help.

Residents of the area said the bandits attacked another house on the same street, where they abducted four other persons.

An eyewitness said two other persons, who were enjoying fresh air outside their house, were also kidnapped, but they later escaped while they were being taken away through a stream at the back of the community.

Narrating how he escaped, the Imam of the area, said he was yet to return home after leading the Isha’i evening prayer usually observed around 8:00pm when the kidnappers arrived.

According to him, “I was picked up in front of the mosque, then they broke into two other…





Source: Leadership Newspaper