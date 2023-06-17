MONEY MATTERS: Securing Your Properties Against Flood During This Rainy Season





In the last four years, there hass been incessant loss of income and lives due to the devastating effect of flood , a common natural disaster cursed majorly by climate change nationally and globally

Despite being a risk that could be mitigated, the generally negative perception about insurance services have made most flood victims turn deaf ears to flood insurance, a weapon, which should expectedly be instrumental to the dreaded disaster.

Flood insurance, in areas where it is embraced, enables businesses, including farmers and communities in flood-prone arrears, recoup their investment and also get indemnified in the event of a loss.

Recall that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency(NIMET), had, earlier in the year, warned that ‘2023 will witness an early onset of rainfall accompanied by flooding.’

For those who are proactive and live in flood-prone areas, its time to protect their farms, animals, houses, offices, properties and so on, against flood through flood insurance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper