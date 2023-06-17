Parallex Bank Partners Dbanj’s CREAM Platform’s Bid Of The Week





Parallex Bank, a rapidly growing commercial bank in Nigeria, has partnered with the Creative Reality Entertainment Arts and Music (CREAM) Platform to introduce an exciting feature called Bid of the week. This partnership aims to provide Nigerians with a unique opportunity to win enticing prizes on both a weekly and daily basis.

Dapo Oyebanjo (popularly known as Dbanj), the founder of CREAM Platform, described Bid of the Week (BOW) as an innovative and captivating feature that offers users an exhilarating bidding experience and the chance to win fantastic prizes.

Dbanj emphasised that interested individuals can easily participate by registering for free on the Cream Platform website. He expressed gratitude to Parallex Bank for their unwavering commitment to the entertainment industry and their passion for empowering the younger generation.

Dr. Olufemi Bakre, the managing director of Parallex Bank, during the signing ceremony expressed the bank’s support for this initiative,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper