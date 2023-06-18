IGP Deploys DIGs Hafiz, Ciroma, Mba, 17 AIGs 





The Inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has approved the redeployment of DIG Hafiz Inuwa, to head the Department of Logistics and Supply of the Nigeria Police Force, while the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-general of Police, Bala Ciroma, and Emeka Frank Mba, to head the Department of Training and Development, and the Department of Research and Planning, respectively.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. said DIG Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East, while DIG Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East geo-political zone.

He further said the IGP has also approved the posting/redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspectors-general of Police (AIGs) to various Commands and formations.

The Force PRO said the posting was with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, IGP has charged the senior Police officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

He equally tasked them to pursue the task of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper