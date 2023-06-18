Those With Misgivings In South East Will Participate in 2023 Census – NPC





The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured that those with misgivings in the Southeast will participate in the 2023 census.

The Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State in the National Population Commission, Hon. Ejike Ezeh said this at a breakfast meeting with journalists on the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

He gave the assurance while reacting to a question on refusal of some agitators to participate in the 2006 census in the South East.

Ejike disclosed that some of the people with misgivings have become ambassadors of the 2023 census.

He said as part of efforts to ensure the participation people in the Southeast, they have taken the issue to Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the South-East governors and assured that exery segment of the Nigeria society will participate.

He noted that in coming up with the 2023 census, they were not only looking at the immediate needs of delivering the next census but concerned more with laying a solid foundation for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper