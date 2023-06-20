Gov. Sani Appoints Ex-Security Commissioner, Aruwan As Administrator KCTA





The Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani, has appointed immediate past commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan as the Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA).

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, on Tuesday, the governor while congratulating Aruwan on his appointment, urged him to deploy his innovative and creative skills, as well as his deep knowledge of management and governance to take the Kaduna Capital Territory to higher heights.

The statement wished the appointee God’s guidance in his new assignment: “Aruwan is the immediate past/pioneer Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State. A graduate of Mass Communication, he had over a decade of experience in the media before joining the public service in 2015.”

“He has extensive experience and knowledge of crisis management and governance, having played a critical role in the peace and security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper