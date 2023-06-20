PCPL’s Impact On Nigeria’s Food Security: A Sustainable Cassava Revolution





As the world continues to evolve, the need for sustainable food production has become a key imperative for most countries that had previously, not prioritized food self-sufficiency. And as both existing and emerging data proffers possible population growth in Nigeria, the need to sustainably drive food production in the country has become increasingly pertinent. In this quest for food security, Premium Cassava Products Limited (PCPL), a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), has emerged as a trailblazer, revolutionizing cassava operations and spearheading Nigeria’s self-sufficiency goals.

PCPL has made remarkable strides in improving the quality and sustainability of cassava-based products, while also fostering economic development within Nigeria. The company’s flagship offerings, including Golden Penny Garri (GPG), GPG Cassava Starch, and GPG High-Quality Cassava Flour (HQCF), have not only set new industry standards but also solidified PCPL’s commitment to excellence. By…





Source: Leadership Newspaper