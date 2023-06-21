Gov Nwifuru Sets Performance Benchmark For Appointees





Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru he would not hesitate to sack any commissioner, senior special assistants, special assistants if he observed any lapses or incompetence in their offices.

Nwifuru said to err is human and to forgive is divine will not be applied in his administration.

He made the statement while swearing-in commissioners and other appointees of his administration.

The governor said, “You are leaving office the moment I come and see lapses. I will never call you back to serve again and you know the number of people I called to serve.”

He however congratulated the appointees and urged them to take their work seriously.

“The people are looking upon us and we have to show them our style of leadership.

Governor Nwifuru also assured the people of the State of his readiness to ensure that the environmental situation in the State remains clean adding that all the necessary steps have been put in place to ensure a clean environment across the State.

Source: Leadership Newspaper